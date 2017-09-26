See pic: Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan's another picture from their New York outing emerges online

Ever since Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan were spotted together in the New York City, their pictures gone viral and created a storm which doesn't seem to die down anytime soon.

Not just rumours about their alleged relationship started doing the rounds, the Pakistani actress was also trolled for her choice of outfit and for smoking. A lot of actors from spoke against hatred coming their way. Ali Zafar, Parineeti Chopra, Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu slammed trolls for their harsh comments targeting Mahira Khan.

Now another picture of the alleged couple has hit the Internet in which they are too close and seem engrossed in a deep conversation. The latest picture seems to be from their outing in New York city which broke the Internet last Friday.

NDTV quoted a statement from Ranbir which said, "I’ve gotten to know Mahira in a personal capacity over the last few months. She is somebody who I admire and respect, for her achievements and even more for the person she is. It is very unfair the way she is being judged and spoken about. What is also sad is the inequality in judgement just because she is a woman. I request you to stop the negativity and move on with your beautiful god gifted lives. Peace and love. PS: Both smoking and hate are injurious to health.” ​