See pic | Kunal Kemmu shares the first picture of his daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on Children's Day

It's been a little over month since Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu were blessed with a baby girl. The couple named their darling daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and unlike her cousin Taimur who hasn't been hidden from paparazzi till now, fans are yet to see their little princess.

So on the happy ocassion of Children's Day, the couple decided to share the first picture of their little girl. Daddy dear shared an adorable picture of Inaaya with her wide awake and smile on her face where the happy baby is looking straight into the camera. Kunal wrote on Twitter, " Wishing all the children everywhere and my little munchkin a very happy children's day. May you innocence continue to inspire us to be better people."

Wishing all the children everywhere and my little munchkin a very happy children’s day. May your innocence continue to inspire us to be better people #happychildrensday pic.twitter.com/dSJvMoBKEi — kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) November 14, 2017

Earlier in interview Kunal talked candidly about how his life has changed after becoming a father. Kunal said, "I would like to think so! On other days, I would go back home, put up my feet and watch something on TV or call my friends home, make a plan to go out. Now, I just want to go back home to my baby and watch her. And talk about her. Everything else comes later. Priorities have changed for sure. There’s more to come." Ask him about his contribution in diaper duty and the actor riding high on the success of Golmaal Again has a big confession to make, "I’m not, right now! I am also not very good at it because I haven’t tried it. I am letting the professionals do it. But I don’t mind taking on that duty. I want to be a very hands-on dad. I have always loved kids and enjoyed a lovely relationship with all of them. I want to do everything that a dad should do. And I’ll find out. I might choose to do diaper duty and not like it at all. But I would do it once to at least check if I can do it."