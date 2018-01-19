SCOOP: Ranbir Kapor-Mahira Khan: 'Good’ friends no more

This relationship was always known to have an expiry date. The friendship between Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor and Pakistani actress, Mahira Khan (who was the leading lady of Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees) had a sell-by-date to it from the day it began. A source says, “Their friendship has fizzled out. Ranbir and Mahira will always remain cordial but that’s because of the kind of people they are.”

Tracing the history

The duo reportedly met through a common friend, a top Hindi cinema actor. There was instant chemistry and they took their friendship to another level by meeting each other at foreign locations like Dubai, London, and New York. Till the last quarter of 2017, Ranbir was clocking up air miles to keep up with his good friend, Mahira.

What could have gone wrong...

Since the nature of their relationship was never made official, everything written here is conjecture. One hears that after their photographs went viral around October last year, there was hell to pay for the concerned parties. Not only were both celebs caught smoking on camera, Mahira was also dressed ‘inappropriately’ according to the standards in her country. To make matters worse, she was seen looking rather comfortable with an actor of another faith.

The update

One hears that just before they rang in the New Year, this young couple, both of whom are extremely good looking and popular, decided to cool off. As mentioned earlier, they are cordial but their friendship has run out of steam. Meanwhile, there are strong rumours to suggest that Ranbir and his Brahmastra co-actor Alia Bhatt are spending a lot of time with each other. Even over the New Year, they flew across to Israel to exercise with movement coach Ido Portal. Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, who is a common friend of the two actors, also accompanied them. While these are early days and their outing seemed like an all-work break, one hears that Alia, who has in the past acknowledged that she has always been a Ranbir fan, is happy that she’s finally getting to know him. As for RK, he has maintained that Alia is the brightest actress of Gen Now.