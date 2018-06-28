'Satyameva Jayate' trailer: John Abraham-Manoj Bajpayee trade barbs in action-packed ride

John Abraham is an angry young man, hell-bent on taking revenge on corruption that took away his father from him in the latest trailer for his upcoming movie Satyameva Jayate.

On Thursday, John unveiled a power-packed, 2.49-minute-long trailer for his new movie. Manoj Bajpayee, Amruta Khanvilkar, and Aisha Sharma are also part of the high-octane film.

This one-man army is a police imposter who beats the corrupt officials within an inch of their lives so that they will never forget the consequences of their wrongdoing.

Manoj Bajpayee plays a real cop who wants to nab this violent vigilante because 'Kanoon ko haath me lene ka haq sirf kanoon ke haathon ko hota hai.' (meaning - establishing law and order is a responsibility of the police force).

There is no dearth of corny dialogues like 'Hum khaki wardiwale usse khaak me milayenge.' The trailer showcases a few contemporary catchphrases that are social media favourites. 'Acche Din,' '56-inch ka jigra,' and others.

It also gives you first taste of Nora Fatehi's recreation of the 90s iconic song 'Dilbar.' John Abraham's biceps make a special appearance too.

Watch the trailer -

The film is directed by Milap Milan Zaveri. It will release on Independence Day 2018, clashing with Akshay Kumar's Gold.