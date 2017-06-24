Satish Kaushik to replace Om Puri's voice in his last film 'Mr Kabaadi'

The actor had finished shooting for his scenes in the movie but the voice-over was left incomplete when he passed away...

The tragic loss of actor Om Puri left a void in Hindi cinema. His untimely death also put a question mark on his last film titled Mr Kabaadi. It's helmed by his ex-wife Seema Kapoor and the satire marks her directorial debut.

And now according to a report in Bombay Times, Satish Kaushik has been roped in to fill the shoes of the iconic actor as a narrator in the film.A source informed, “Om Puri has not only acted, but has also done a voice-over in the film as he doubles up as its narrator. While he had finished shooting for his scenes in the movie, the voice-over was left incomplete when he passed away. Seema thought of roping in a voice-over artiste who could mimic his voice, but she eventually decided to alter the script and introduce a new narrator (Satish Kaushik's character), who speaks in third person."

Confirming the news, Satish Kaushik said, “Om Puri was a dear friend. We have struggled together as actors and I have seen his growth. This film is special to me for that very reason. Seemaji is like a sister to me and it's an honour to be offered this part. I've finished dubbing, but it wasn't easy as matching up to Om can never be easy ."

Seema Kapoor added, “I still cannot believe that he (Om Puri) is not with us. This movie is very close to my heart and I am thankful to Satishji, who flew from Delhi to Mumbai for a couple of hours for the dubbing. I was initially looking for a voiceover artiste who can mimic Om Puri's voice, but I realised that even the voice needs a certain performance, which only an actor can deliver. So, I requested Satishji to do it."