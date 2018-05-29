Saqib Saleem-Yami Gautam shoot together again

Yami Gautam and Saqib Saleem teamed up for the first time on screen, for an ad campaign for an apparel brand. While the two are soon going to be seen in a full-fledged film together, the brand has repeated them for their new campaign as well. “Pleased with the response to their first campaign, the brand wanted the two actors on board again. Yami and Saqib are doing the photo-shoot sometime next week,” informs our source.