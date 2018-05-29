Trending#

Modi govt@4

Sterlite protests

IPL 2018

Nipah virus

Narendra Modi

  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Bollywood

Saqib Saleem-Yami Gautam shoot together again

Saqib Saleem and (right) Yami Gautam

Saqib Saleem and (right) Yami Gautam

Share

Written By

Updated: May 29, 2018, 07:25 AM IST

Yami Gautam and Saqib Saleem teamed up for the first time on screen, for an ad campaign for an apparel brand. While the two are soon going to be seen in a full-fledged film together, the brand has repeated them for their new campaign as well. “Pleased with the response to their first campaign, the brand wanted the two actors on board again. Yami and Saqib are doing the photo-shoot sometime next week,” informs our source.

Reactions



Next story

Next Story