Sanskari days of CBFC to end! Censor Board Chief Pahlaj Nihalani likely to lose his job

Pahlaj Nihalani may not boast of memorable movies, but his position as Censor Board Chief for the last two and a half years kept everyone intrigued. The filmmaker-producer who took over the office as CBFC chief on January 19, 2015 has been in numerous controversies since then. But according to TOI report, government sources suggest that CBFC chief is on his way out.

Nihalani has called CBFC members for a meeting in Thiruvanthapuram on July 28. Ministry of Information and Broadcasting sources suggest that Nihalani might be asked to leave. His reaction to this change is not revealed yet, but the names of film personalities who could replace him have also started doing the rounds. Filmmaker Prakash Jha whose last production 'Lipstick Under My Burkha' fought a long battle with CBFC and TV producer actor Chandraprakash Diwedi top the list of contenders. Even Madhur Bhandarkar who recently thanked CBFC Revising Committee for clearing his film 'Indu Sarkar' for a release this Friday, is also being considered as an option to replace Pahlaj Nihalani.

Currently CBFC chief is in middle of a legal battle with the organisers of IIFA 2017 where hosts Riteish Deshmukh and Manish Paul performed to a skit where Nihalani was referred to as 'a watchman' Nihalani has also asked for a public apology from Wizcraft and sent a five page legal notic to them which also mentioned that jokes about him were also made by 2016 IIFA hosts Shahid Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar.