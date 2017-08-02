Sanskari CBFC humiliates 'Babumoshai Bandookbaaz' producer Kiran Shroff

The makers of the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, have taken strong offence to the treatment meted out to the producer of the film, Kiran Shyam Shroff by the members of the CBFC, when they approached the Examining Committee for the film’s clearance.

According to director Kushan Nandy, the members were busy trying to pick out cuss words and the intimate scenes in the film, but they were stunned when one of the lady members in the EC, made a personal attack on Kiran Shroff, who also happens to be the niece of noted distributor Shyam and Balkrishna Shroff of Shringar Films, “She asked Kiran why she made such a film, despite being a woman, after which one of her male colleagues commented that she was not a lady in any case, since she was wearing a shirt and trousers. We were flabbergasted. Subsequently all the members present there burst out laughing. They considered it a joke. If this is the attitude of the members, one can imagine how they perceive the content of the films when they clear them,"Nandy revealed, adding that Kiran was too shocked to react to the situation, “She remained speechless after the whole attack,” he said.

Nandy contends that EC subsequently offered 48 cuts in the film during the screening, most of which he termed as “cuss words”, besides a few intimate scenes, “The film is basically a character-driven film around the life of a contract killer in rural India, who kills people for money. You cannot expect him to say ‘Aaadab’ and use sanskari dialect. He uses the kind of language that people in rural areas and small towns use. There was a dialogue kahe ke liye chutiyapan, which was taken strong objection to. Even the intimate scenes are not projected indecently because we are not making an erotica,” he said.

However what was “more traumatizing’ according to Nandy, was the personal meeting he had with the CBFC chief, Pahlaj Nihalani thereafter, “He told me that I was lucky that the film was not being banned. I asked him the reason for that and he told me that he would have to start a dictionary for the cuss words used in the film. There was also a word in the trailer called Khada, where the character says that he is standing in betrayal. Pahlaj told me he would never allow me to use the word because he had used it in one of his film songs many years ago and he was still being reprimanded for it.”

Nandy has now taken the film to the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal, which will view the film tomorrow and spell out its verdict, “I am not going to let it go. This is going to be battle it out. They are trying to destroy the entire essence of the script and there is no point in relenting.

Meanwhile the IFTDA (Indian Film and Teleivison Directors Association) called for a press meet to condemn the attitude of the CBFC. When Pahlaj Nihalani was contacted he was tight-lipped about the whole issue, “I don’t have to anything to say. We are out of this since the film has now gone to the Tribunal. Every filmmaker has the freedom to go to the Tribunal. We had suggestions, if they had gone to the Revising Committee it would have been a different case. We have no role to play anymore,” he said.