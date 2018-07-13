Sanju: When 'Kamli' Vicky Kaushal met 'Paria' Paresh Ghelani

Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju has set new precedents in terms of friendship with the heart-warming bond between Sanju and Kamli played by Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kushal respectively. While it was recently disclosed that Vicky Kaushal's character Kamli aka Kamlesh Kapasi was based on Sanjay Dutt's close friend Paresh Ghelani, Vicky also took to Twitter to share a picture of him and Paresh Ghelani, bringing together the reel and real characters.

The vision of prolific filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has been garnering immense appreciation across quarters owing to the endearing portrayal of friendship between Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

Recently, Sanjay's real-life Kamli aka Paresh Ghelani touched our hearts with his heartfelt thank you note to Sanjay Dutt. In a post on Instagram, Mr. Ghelani wrote "Sanju, thank you for being a part of my life. Thank you for making me part of the pride where we watch each other's back; Thank you for always having the protective blanket over me; Thank you for the journey you've dragged me on lovingly and have taught me how to fight the adversity, however it may come."

After setting friendship goals with Munnabhai and Circuit, Rajkumar Hirani has now set new precedents in friendship with Sanju and Kamli. Creating a record with the phenomenal numbers on the opening day, Sanju has been raking high at the box office winning hearts all over.

Sanju depicts the life of Sanjay Dutt right from his younger days to his conviction in the 1993 Mumbai blasts case.

While Sanjay Dutt’s life, time and again made headlines, a lot of unbelievable aspects of the actor’s life yet remain untold. Sanju brings to the forefront the unabashed details of the actor’s life, unfiltered, highlighting aspects like drugs, women, relationship with parents and friends, and inner conflicts.

Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also stars an ensemble cast in addition to Ranbir Kapoor which includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza amongst others.

Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios. ‘Sanju’ is running successfully all over.