Sanju new poster reveals Anushka Sharma's look in Ranbir Kapoor film, can you guess who she is?

As the excitement to witness Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju trailer is at its peak, the filmmaker has released yet another poster piquing the interests of the audience. Introducing Anushka Sharma with the latest poster, Rajkumar Hirani raises the question of who she is portraying in the film, the answer to which will be answered at Sanju trailer launch on May 30th.

Sanjay Dutt's biopic 'Sanju', featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt has got everyone excited to see more characters in his life story. As promised, director Rajkumar Hirani has been introducing the entire cast of the film with Sanju new poster on a daily basis.After unveiling the crazy love life with Sonam Kapoor's character, the emotional bonding between father-son featuring Ranbir and Paresh Rawal on the poster and Vicky Kaushal in the role of his best buddy, Hirani has introduced Anushka Sharma's character as well. After playing the lead role in PK, she will be seen in a special appearance in Sanju.

Anushka Sharma is seen in an all different avatar, donning a retro look with short curly hair. The actress plays a pivotal role in the film helping the story to unravel. Very little is known of Anushka's character in the film and details of the same will be revealed in the trailer.

Rajkumar Hirani tweeted, "And here is my dear friend Anushka. It’s a special appearance....but she worked on every nuance of the role for days together. Can anyone guess who she plays?....Will reveal tomorrow at the trailer launch. @AnushkaSharma #RanbirKapoor #RajkumarHiraniFilms @VVCFilms @foxstarhindi".

The biopic depicts the various stages of Sanjay Dutt's life, the teaser of which has already piqued the interests of the audience.

Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will also star an ensemble cast in addition to Ranbir Kapoor which includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza amongst others.

Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios. 'Sanju' is all set to be released on 29th June 2018.