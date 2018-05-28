Sanju new poster: Ranbir Kapoor-Vicky Kaushal introduce us to Sanjay Dutt's best buddy

With a few days to go before we get to see Sanju trailer, makers are giving a sneak peek into various characters in Sanjay Dutt's life. After introducing Ranbir Kapoor-Paresh Rawal as father-son duo, and Sonam Kapoor as his love interest in younger days, Rajkumar Hirani treats the audience with yet another aspect of Sanjay Dutt's life with Sanju new poster.

Featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, the new poster of Sanju presents the lesser-known friendship of Sanjay Dutt and his close pal.

Revealing yet another facade of the astonishing life of Sanjay Dutt, the newest aspect of the film showcases Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in a retro club bonding with each other. The poster traces the friendship shared by the duo for years, giving us an insight into the untold story of Sanjay Dutt.

Donning the classic leather and fur jackets, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal bring back the retro era in the latest poster.

Sharing the poster, director Rajkumar Hirani said, "Meet Vicky Kaushal. Such a refined actor and pure joy to work with him. He plays Sanju’s best buddy. #SanjuTrailer out in 2 days on 30th May! #RanbirKapoor @vickykaushal09 #RajkumarHiraniFilms @foxstarhindi @VVCFilms".

'Sanju' showcases the highs and lows of Sanjay Dutt's life-giving an insight into the unbelievable story of the actor.

The teaser has garnered immense appreciation for the apt portrayal of Sanjay Dutt's life. While Ranbir Kapoor is being showered with praises for his amazing transformation into each phase of Sanjay Dutt's life, Rajkumar Hirani is hailed for his realistic portrayal.

The director released multiple posters of the film, revealing the varied looks of Ranbir Kapoor from the biopic. All the posters have gained immense appreciation from the audience and critics alike for the striking resemblance to Sanjay Dutt.

Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza amongst others.

Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios. 'Sanju' is all set to be released on 29th June