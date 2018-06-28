Sanju: Don't be surprised if you don't find the 'toilet leakage' scene in Ranbir's film as CBFC has reportedly cut it

Those who have watched Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju trailer would agree that the 'overflowing prison toilet' scene was one of the most impactful things about the three-minute-four-second long clip but alas, it might not make to the film.

The scene has been removed from the film's final edit, as per a mid-day report. A source from the Censor Board Of Film Certification revealed that it was apparently asked to be cut for 'aesthetic reasons.' Speaking to the daily about CBFC's decision, the source said: "The scene wasn't adding value to the narrative besides displaying the helpless situation of the protagonist. It was a judgment call taken from an artistic point of view which the filmmakers agreed to."

Ranbir Kapoor's film was presented to the board last week and it was passed with a U/A certificate with just one cut. The scene was reportedly based on a real life incident that had taken place with Sanjay Dutt in 1993 during his stay in the jail.

"The scene is from Sanju's earlier stint in jail. It happened in 1993, during the monsoon. On that particular day, the drain in his cell overflowed due to heavy rains," Rajkumar Hirani had earlier said during a media interaction.

It's to be recalled that a complaint was filed against the scene earlier, in which activist Prithvi Maske claimed that the scene "will make a bad impression about jails authorities of India."

If the activist is to believed then the Censor Board had apparently guaranteed him that his plea would be answered. “I was in touch with the CBFC and they assured me that my objection would be taken up with the makers of Sanju and addressed. The reason why the scene was cut is confidential information and will be given to me in a response, officially signed by CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi,” Prithvi said in a statement.