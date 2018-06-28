Sanju actor Manisha Koirala: The actors that I worked with are romancing 20-year-olds but it's just mother roles for us

'90s sweetheart Manisha Koirala, 47, is back in action and is enjoying her second innings in Bollywood. With 'Dear Maaya', big releases like 'Sanju' (where she essays the role of Sanjay Dutt's mother Nargis Dutt), 'Prashthaanam' in pipeline and the critical acclaim that she has received for the portrayal of an unfaithful wife in Netflix's anthology film 'Lust Stories'; the veteran actress has truly proved that it's never too late to start afresh.

While Manisha Koirala, who has previously given huge hits with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, is getting to play great characters, the fact that female actors above 40 are still being offered 'mother' roles, baffles her.

When asked to comment on the disparity in the way Hindi film industry tackles female and male actors' age, Manisha told BollywoodLife, "Some of us started our families and got slightly deviated and came back to work now. It has taken a little bit of adjustment and time. For male actors, the focus has been continuously acting. The other factor is… well I don’t know. Honestly speaking, the actors that I worked with are romancing 20-year-olds now but suddenly when you cross 40, for a woman, it’s a mother’s role."

"This is something I am not able to accept or understand. But maybe in times to come, more content for females beyond the ’40s as well will be made. I guess that will take time and maybe eventually it will change," she added.

She admitted that the web space is more inclusive when it comes to telling stories about middle-aged women. While talking about her look in 'Lust Stories', she told the website, "...I was very apprehensive about how I will look. But the amazing thing about today’s time is nobody once mentioned ‘oh Manisha, your wrinkles are showing’. And even if somebody did, others would be ‘So what?’ It’s the age… the character. This is the magic of today. They accept. There is more inclusiveness. At least that’s a start."

Her battle with cancer, a few career mistakes and a divorce seem to have enabled her to take risks and choose characters that acually speak to the audience. Here's hoping that we get to see more of this wonderful talent in the near future.