Sanjay Leela Bhansali invites Rajput Karni Sena to watch 'Padmaavat', Lokendra Kalvi says letter will be burnt

Following the repeated and continued protests against the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, the Bhansali Productions has sent a letter to Shree Rajput Karni Sena and Shree Rajput Sabha, inviting them to watch the film. The letter also states that there is no dream sequence or love scene in the movie between Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji.

The letter once again makes it clear that there's no dream sequence of romantic sequence between queen Padmavati and Allauddin Khilji over which they have been protesting so far. The letter also stated that the honour and valour of Padmavati has been portrayed with utmost dignity and respect.

DNA reporter informs that Lokendra Kalvi of Shree Rajput Karni Sena says the letter will be burnt as it's a sham. No date mentioned in the letter for viewing the film. Kalvi further expressed belief that 25th January will come and pass by. The film will not be released and Karni Sainiks will be present at all all cinema halls across the country to appeal for Janta Curfew.

A copy of the said letter is with DNA. Here's what the letter states:

"20th JAnuary 2018

To,Shree Rajput Karni Sena, Shree Rajput SabhaJaipur.

Dear Sir/s,

This letter is reference to our film PADMAAVAT.

We have reached out to you to set aside your misguided grievances and watch the film PADMAAVAT. The film showcases the honour an valour of the Rajput Community and Rani Padmavati is portrayed with utmost dignity and respect.

What you have been protesting about (alleged dream sequence or alleged romantic relation between Rani Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji) is not there in the film and was never there as given to you in writing on 29.01.2017 in Jaipur.

We can assure you that the film will make the entire Rajput Community proud. We invite you to see this for yourself and post that extend your cooperation for peaceful release of our film.

Thanking you,

Sincerely,For Bhnsali Productions Pvt. LtdChetan DeolekarAssociate Producer

