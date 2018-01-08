Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavat' won't release in Rajasthan, says state Home Minister

Though Sanjay Leela Bhansali and team Padmavat heaved a sigh of relief as the film has finally got a confirmed release date of January 25, looks like there's still some trouble left to be faced. Now, Rajasthan home minister has stated that Padmavat won't be released in the state following the previous orders of Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, informs ANI.

Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria told the agency about Padmavat not being released in the state. The film has been cleared by the CBFC with a U/A certificate after suggesting about five modifications, including a title change and some modifications in the Ghoomar song to suit the character as well.

Following earlier orders of Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, movie '#Padmavat' will not be released in the state: Gulab Chand Kataria, Rajasthan Home Minister pic.twitter.com/rDQVltZSeo — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2018

Earlier the SLB film was to hit the theatres on December 1, 2017 but it had been deferred voluntarily following an incomplete application by the makers to the CBFC. Now that the film has been cleared by the censor board's special committee and has a confirmed release date of January 25, it continues to face problems from several fringe groups.

Those who're uninitiated, Padmavat (formerly Padmavati) has been facing troubles regarding it's release from Rajput Karni Sena and other groups, alleging that the film distorts history and portrays the Rajputs in a bad light, a claim repeatedly denied by Bhansali. Following massive protests and repeated threats, the fate of the film seemed to be dicey before it finally got clearance from the CBFC.

Padmavat stars Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in titular roles and has been directed by SLB.