Essel Group 90 years
Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez

Salman Khan wants Jacqueline Fernandez in 'Race 3'

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez
After Hrs Correspondent | Sat, 19 Aug 2017-06:35am , Mumbai , DNA

Daisy Shah is also part of the film

Salman Khan, who has shifted his dates from Go Daddy to Race 3 told the film’s director Remo D’Souza that they will also have to rope in leading lady Jacqueline Fernandez, who was committed to the former film. Daisy Shah is also part of the film. An insider informs, “Jackie is also doing the film. She is familiar with the franchise, anyway, and her action skill set is terrific. Plans are to make the speed action thriller on a grander level and Remo, who’s now shooting a song for Salman’s Tiger Zinda Hai in Abu Dhabi, will return and give Jacqueline a narration.”

After Hrs Correspondent
Info

 
Comments
 

Also Read