Salman Khan wants Jacqueline Fernandez in 'Race 3'

Salman Khan, who has shifted his dates from Go Daddy to Race 3 told the film’s director Remo D’Souza that they will also have to rope in leading lady Jacqueline Fernandez, who was committed to the former film. Daisy Shah is also part of the film. An insider informs, “Jackie is also doing the film. She is familiar with the franchise, anyway, and her action skill set is terrific. Plans are to make the speed action thriller on a grander level and Remo, who’s now shooting a song for Salman’s Tiger Zinda Hai in Abu Dhabi, will return and give Jacqueline a narration.”