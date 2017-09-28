Salman Khan thanks Ajay Devgn for THIS favour in 'Golmaal Again'

Salman Khan revealed his big connection with Ajay Devgn's Diwali dhamaka 'Golmaal Again' . No he doesn't have a cameo in Rohit Shetty's already star-studded mad comedy with Tabu, Parineeti Chopra, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu, Tusshar Kapoor and Arshad Warsi in the lead. But the stars of 'Golmaal Again' will be seen riding Being Human e-cycles in the film.

Salman Khan tweeted, " Thank you Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Parineeti Chopra, Shreyas Talpade for using Being Human e-cycles in Golmaal Again."Bhaijaan even shared a picture of 'Golmaal Again' team in the backdrop of lush green mountains where all actors are seen posing with their fancy cycles. It is yet to be seen if the actors are doing their bit to promote Salman Khan's brand or will be seen riding the eco friendly mode of transport for actiion sequences as well. Till now, Rohit Shetty films are known for cars flying in action scenes and even actors making an entry atop cars. And the trailer for the latest film in Golmaal franchise proved it's going to be no different.

Even before Salman Khan launched Being Human e-cycles, the actor has often been spotted riding the two wheeler in streets of Mumbai. Not not just as fitness freak, even to avoid getting stuck in traffic, Bhaijaan prefers giving up on his swanky fleet of cars to ride a cycle from Galaxy Apartments to the sets of his films.

Immediately after Salman Khan launched Being Human e-cycles, the actor even gifted his friend Shah Rukh Khan and his kids Suhana and Aryan too. On online report quoted SRK as saying, "We were at home, Aanand was there when Salman just walked in to say hi to me. He got his new e-cycle for me and for Aryan and Suhana as well."