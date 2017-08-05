Salman Khan signs bail bond in Jodhpur

Salman, who was in city to attend a hearing related to an appeal filed by the state government in connection to his acquittal in the Arms Act, has signed a bail bond of Rs 20,000

Bollywood star actor Salman Khan on Friday appeared before a Jodhpur court for verification of bail bonds in an Arms Act case relating to the killing of black bucks in 1998. Salman, who was in city to attend a hearing related to an appeal filed by the state government in connection to his acquittal in the Arms Act, has signed a bail bond of Rs 20,000. The entire process took only three minutes and later the court listed next hearing in the case on October 5.

The government had filed an appeal against his acquittal in the arms act by the CJM court. The appeal was filed in district and sessions court but in absence of the judge it was forwarded and heard by the ADJ court (Rural). On Friday, the Bollywood actor reached Jodhpur amid tight security. After landing from a chartered flight in the afternoon, the actor reached the court where his friend and handicraft businessman Rajkumar produced a bond bail of Rs20,000 which was duly verified by Salman with a signature.

At the time of producing bail, the presiding officer of the court asked a few questions which the actor replied instantly. Previously, the matter was heard by the court on April 21 when the court directed Salman to file bail bond. He was also asked to appear on July 6 but he did not make it due to the security reasons. The court had exempted from the appearance too. It is worth mentioning here that CJM court on January 18, 2017, pronounced the decision in his favour, contending that allegations for which he was accused were not proven. Hence, Salman was acquitted, said the order.

The charges against the 50-year-old actor were that he had illegally used weapons to kill two black bucks in a village close to Jodhpur in 1998 when he was shooting for the film Hum Saath Saath Hain.

