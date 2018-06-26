Salman Khan's Race 3 might be 2018's highest opener but it is also one of the lowest rated Hindi films on IMDB

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan may be feeling secured looking at the box office figures of his latest action thriller Race 3 but the movie has not only been crucified by film critics but also bashed by Salman's die hard fans. And now it has been ranked among the worst rated Hindi movies on IMDB!

Race 3 that also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor,Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem in lead roles has got a rating of 2.5 on IMDB. It stands in company of Riteish Deshmukh's Kya Kool Hain Hum (2.4), Saif Ali Khan's Humshakals (2.1), Ajay Devgn's Himmatwala (2) and Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag (1.9)!

IMDB is a user-based site and rankings are based on the overall ratings given by movie goers. It forms the list with the help of a formula which includes the number of ratings each movie receives from users. A movie must receive ratings from at least 1,500 users to be included on the list.

Directed by Remo D’Souza, the third film in the Race franchise was released over the Eid weekend and went on to become the highest opener and second highest weekend opener of 2018 with an overall collection of Rs 148.05 crore.