Salman Khan's 'Kick' co-star Jacqueline Fernandez watched 'Tiger Zinda Hai' trailer, here's what she has to say

Jacqueline Fernandez, who will soon start the shoot of her next movie Race 3 took to Twitter, to give a shout out to her co-star Salman Khan for his next release Tiger Zinda Hai. The actors have previously worked together in 2014 movie Kick directed by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Jacqueline and Salman share a very special bond with each other as Jacqueline's last release Judwaa 2, was a huge hit and it was one of Salman Khan's film's remake. They also recreated the 90's magic by making a small video on one of the popular song 'Chalti hai kya 9 se 12'.

Even the fans are super excited for the movie as the chemistry they created on screen was very different, and people loved it. In one of Jacqueline's recent interviews, she also mentioned that she hopes that they recreate the magic the did in KICK.

The actress took to her social networking handle to share her excitement for the Salman's Tiger Zinda Hai. She wrote, "The excitement is so palpable!! Can't wait to watch #KatrinaKaif @BeingSalmanKhan @aliabbaszafar #TigerZindaHaiTrailer @yrf".

Jacqueline recently wrapped another scheduled of her upcoming release Drive, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput directed by Tarun Mansukhani.