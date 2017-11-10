Salman Khan reveals the full-fledged cast of Race 3

Salman Khan-starrer Race 3 has been creating a stir in Bollywood ever since it has been announced. Apart from Salman and Jacqueline Fernandez, the other cast of the film had been kept under wraps. But now it seems, the new instalment of the Remo D’Souza directorial has its full-fledged star cast ready.

Salman took to Twitter to unveil the new cast and while names of Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif were doing the rounds, the cast is nowhere close to what the audience expected. He captioned the photo as, "Baki sab toh Theek Hai but look at how hot, cool, sweet, charming & sexy is rameshji looking in this Race 3 ke team pic mein." The new instalment of the Race franchise has Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol and Saqib Saleem in the lead, and it will certainly be interesting to see all of them share the silver screen.

Baki sab toh Theek Hai but look at how hot, cool, sweet, charming & sexy is rameshji looking in this Race 3 ke team pic mein . pic.twitter.com/mpkYOUaxOK — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) November 10, 2017

But while the new cast is fabulous, we wonder how Anil Kapoor, who played the funny- smart cop Robert D’Costa in the previous installments, was missing and if at all he is part of the third instalment. Moreover, looking at Bobby Deol being one of the new entrant, it seems he might be the one to reprise Anil’s role in Race 3.

Meanwhile, the film went on floors on Thursday and according to reports doing the rounds, Salman and Jacqueline have shot a robbery scene in a tunnel as well as a jewellery shop, on the first day itself. Well, we are definitely looking forward to see Salman in his new avatar.