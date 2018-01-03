Salman Khan ‘overwhelmed’ as Tiger Zinda hai nears 300-crore at box-office

Tiger Zinda Hai might have become the biggest film of 2017 in India after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, but Bollywood superstar Salman Khan says that for him, love and appreciation of the audiences matters the most.

The 52-year-old actor is “overwhelmed” with the response that his recently released movie has received from the fans. Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai has earned Rs 272.79 crore in just 11 days.

The Tubelight star said, “For us, it is the audiences' love and reactions that matter the most, and we feel overwhelmed with the love that Tiger Zinda Hai has garnered.”

“I am grateful to one and all for treating this film as their own; the response has been truly endearing. Tiger Zinda Hai is my second film with Ali Abbas Zafar, and I am looking forward to working with him again," he added.

YRF’s Tiger Zinda Hai is riding on incredibly positive audience reviews and has shattered several box office records so far. The film has been on a dream run at the box office right from the first day of its release and has created multiple box office histories.

The movie revolves around RAW agent Avinash 'Tiger' Singh Rathore and Pakistani spy Zoya rescuing captured nurses by the IS and stars Salman and Katrina Kaif in leading roles. The flick is a sequel to Kabir Khan's Ek Tha Tiger, which also had Salman and Katrina in leading roles.