Salman Khan gifts Being Human e-cycles to Shah Rukh Khan and his kids!

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan share a special bond of friendship, that goes beyond doing special appearances in each other's films. Recently, SRK was seen in a cameo in Salman's last release Tubelight and Salman has already shot for his cameo in SRK's next with Aanand L Rai.

Now recently, a number of reports stated that SRK has gifted Salman a plush new Mercedez car for doing the cameo in Aanand L Rai's film and looks like Salman is not far behind in returning the favour. The actor not only surprised Shah Rukh, but also his kids Aryan and Suhana as he reportedly gifted them the recently launched Being Human e-cycles.

An IndiaTimes report suggests that SRK was having a get-together at home when Salman dropped by to give them the Being Human e-cycles. The report quoted SRK as saying, "We were at home, Aanand was there when Salman just walked in to say hi to me. He got his new e-cycle for me and for Aryan and Suhana as well."