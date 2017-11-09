Salman Khan-Anil Kapoor: Saath-saath in 'Race 3'?

Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor have shared a great equation whenever they have worked together. The two actors are extremely fond of each other off-screen, too. Now, we hear, they might just work together in the third movie of the Race franchise. As of now, the cast of the movie has Salman headlining it and also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah.

The fun factor

In the last two Race movies, which were all about twists and turns, Anil’s character added the humour element. Says a source, “Anil had played Robert D’Costa aka RD, a private detective, who acts stupid but is very sharp, resourceful and quick. Anil’s character was liked immensely by the audience. The first movie had Sameera Reddy playing his assistant, while the second film saw Ameesha Patel in the role.”

Two is company

While Salman and Anil’s most remembered films are Biwi No 1 (1997) and No Entry (2005), they have also acted in Subhash Ghai’s Yuvvraj (2008), and Salaam-E-Ishq (2007). They even did special appearances in each other’s film. Salman was seen walking away with Juhi Chawla in Deewana Mastana (1997), while Anil shook a leg with him in the song Jalwa in Wanted (2009). If they do come together, this film will have them teaming up after almost a decade since Yuvvraj. Salman also worked with Anil’s beti Sonam in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015).

Franchise factor

Saif Ali Khan was seen in the first two Race movies, which were helmed by director duo Abbas-Mustan. The third film, however, will be directed by Remo D’Souza and doesn’t have any members of the previous films of the franchise on board. The source adds, “If Anil comes on board, he will be the only cast member to be a part of all three films of the Race series. Also, this will be the actor’s first film with choreographer-turned-director Remo.”