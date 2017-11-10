Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger Zinda Hai has surpassed Baahubali 2’s record already

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s fans are elated ever since the sequel to the 2012 spy thriller Ek Tha Tiger was announced. Moreover, Tiger Zinda Hai’s trailer that was released this Tuesday has been applauded by fans and film fraternity alike.

Now, it seems the response to the trailer was so tremendous that it has even broken Baahubali 2's record. As per India.com, the film’s trailer has went on to become the most liked Hindi trailer of all time. While the trailer of Ali Abbas Zafar film has over 6,53,000 likes on Youtube, Baahubali 2 has garnered over 5,41,000 likes so far. Considering the numbers, it is remarkable for Tiger Zinda Hai to have achieved this feat in just four days and even Prabhas could not overpower Salman’s popularity.

Meanwhile, Salman and Katrina will reprise their previous roles of a Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent, Tiger, and an Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agent, Zoya, respectively. The film is inspired by a true story from 2014, when 46 Indian nurses held as hostages by Islamic State (ISIS) in Iraq, were secretly rescued by Indian diplomatic corps with help from intelligence agencies. Tiger Zinda Hai is set for a December 22 release.