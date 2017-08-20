Saiyami Kher's dream come true!

Saiyami Kher was on cloud nine, when she recently met Roger Federer. Now, she’s getting one more wish ticked off the bucket list.

The Mirzya actress, who’s a self-confessed Sachin Tendulkar fan, will be flagging off a marathon with him today.

She says, “As a kid, I had posters of him all over my room, like a lot of Indians, I have grown up worshipping him. I have been really fortunate because he and Anjali came and watched Mirzya, but I am still just as enamoured by his personality. Now, to be on the same platform flagging off a run with one of the world’s greatest sporting icon is a huge honour for me.”