Saif-Kareena together?

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan last shared screen space in Happy Ending where Bebo had a guest appearance. Their last full-fledged film was Agent Vinod that released five years back. Now, they’re teaming up again, albeit, not for a film.

Says a source, “Kareena and Saif have been offered a brand endorsement. They have said yes to it and will shoot the commercial for the brand soon.” Just recently, another Bollywood power couple, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, also shot for an ad for a decor brand together.