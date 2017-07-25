Essel Group 90 years
Live Cricket Score
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan won't dress for the paps, here's why

Saif Ali Khan
After Hrs Correspondent | Tue, 25 Jul 2017-06:30am , Mumbai , DNA

While most actors have stylists who pick out clothes for them to wear every time they step out of their homes, the Nawab finds that silly

Self-appointed fashion police have been targeting Saif Ali Khan for his gym looks and airport looks. While most actors have stylists who pick out clothes for them to wear every time they step out of their homes, the Nawab finds that silly. He refuses to jump onto the bandwagon. He doesn't mind repeating the same outfit. The actor says, "I don't like dressing for the gym in a gym look, or catch flights in an airport look. I want to be normal and not a fashion victim. I do also have the best suits and clothes in the world in my wardrobe and can be well-dressed, but I will not always be so. I do not want to be pressured or slotted as some kind of chap that I am not and I will not ever dress for the paparazzi." We applaud that.

After Hrs Correspondent
Info

 
Comments
 

Also Read