Saif Ali Khan's Baazaar won't clash with Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai?

Saif Ali Khan, after having a dull 2016 with absolutely no releases at all, will have four releases this year. Rangoon has released, Chef is releasing next month, Kaalakaandi will also release this year, followed by Baazaar. There were reports that suggested Baazaar was eyeing the same release date as Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai. But a trade source tells us, “That’s definitely not on the cards. Saif will never clash with Salman. Even if his film is content-oriented, it cannot be competition to TZH. Parmanu releases on December 8. The week after (December 15) is free too. So, if Nikkhil Advani wants a December date, he will mostly pick one of the two.”