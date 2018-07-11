Rs 5 crore! Is that the fee charged by Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani for doing an endorsement together?

Lovebirds Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff, with their successful outing Baaghi 2, have become one of the most sought after couples of Bollywood. The hot couple of B-town, who happen to be fitness freaks, were approached by an oil brand to endorse their product. Apparently, the brand wanted them to endorse the product together and looks like it seemed to be the perfect opportunity for the couple to encash their popularity. Why do we say so? Well, if reports doing the rounds are to be believed, then the real-life couple demanded a whopping sum of Rs 5 crore for the endorsement deal together.

A source was quoted as saying by Mid-Day, “The marketing team of a renowned oil brand wanted to position their product as the choice of fitness enthusiasts. Disha and Tiger seemed to be a perfect fit as brand ambassadors since the two are known to be health freaks. Considering they haven’t featured in a commercial together, the team felt the ad would have the novelty factor. When the team approached them, the duo asked for Rs 5 crore as fee. Given their popularity among the youth, the brand officials agreed to cough up the amount. Though Tiger and Disha are yet to sign on the dotted line, the conversation is at an advanced stage.”

Well, we can't question their demand! The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actress and Heropanti actor, are stunners and pretty popular on social media and otherwise. So, it won't come as a surprise if they did indeed charg an amount like this!