Rs 1.30 crores! Thats the value of Saif Ali Khan gift for his son Taimur on Children's Day

alt DNA Web Team | Updated: Nov 14, 2017, 11:42 AM IST, DNA webdesk

Woah! Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's little munchkin is one lucky baby

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are the royal family of Bollywood and their Chote Nawab Taimur Ali Khan is loved and how.

Not just social media goes gaga over his pictures, but Taimur also got a gift worth worth Rs 1.30 crores on Children's day. Yes! that's true! Taimur who is all set to turn one in December got a swanky new jeep with an additional “baby seat” for himself as a gift on his first Children’s Day gift!

On Monday, Nawab of Pataudi was spotted buying this new SRT and when media quizzed him who will take for a drive in his hot wheel, Said said, “There is a baby-seat in the back of the car, so I think I will take Taimur out for a ride in it.”. Just like his star parents Saif and Kareena, Taimur is also famous. So when reporters asked Daddy dear what he plans to gift Taimur on Novemeber 14th, he didn't take a lot of time to say, “I think I’ll give him this car. Security is also very important and there is a baby-seat too. I think Taimur will love the colour, nice cherry red jeep. I have thought that I will keep this car for him.”

Soha Ali Khan with baby Taimur Ali Khan

Now, we can't wait to see Daddy-son duo out on a long drive and giving adorable pictures for all those who can't wait to catch a glimpse of Taimur Ali Khan.

Watch Saif Ali Khan talk about his gift for Taimur:

Taimur Ali Khan

DNA Web Team

 
Comments
 

