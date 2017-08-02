Rotten egg supply expose: Kamal Haasan praises fans

Kamal Hassan has been under attack from ruling AIAMDK ministers

In a major embarrassment for AIADMK-led government in Tamil Nadu that went hammer and tong over his comment of widespread corruption in the state, actor Kamal Haasan on Tuesday praised his fans for exposing supply of rotten eggs to children in the day-care centres in Perambalur district.

"Perambalur expose of rotten eggs given to children deserves praise. Pls, consult our in house lawyers be4 exposing the crime. Don't break laws (sic)," the actor tweeted.

Kamal Hassan has been under attack from ruling AIAMDK ministers, including Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, after he said corruption was prevalent in all departments in the state under the AIADMK government.

Hours after Haasan tweeted, Perambalur district collector V Santha inspected some day-care centres and declared that rotten eggs were not provided to children.

Haasan on July 19 asked his fans and public to make use of social media to expose instances of corruption they faced in the AIADMK government.

Finance Minister D Jayakumar, who was in the forefront of taking on the actor, on Sunday asked Mr Haasan to reveal what relief measures and welfare activities his fan club undertook during the 2004 tsunami tragedy and the devastating floods of 2015.

In an apparent response to Jayakumar, the actor had tweeted about the rotten egg supply to children in some day-care centres.