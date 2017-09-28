Essel Group 90 years
Live Cricket Score
Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty reveals his plans about remaking 'Angoor'

After Hrs Correspondent | Updated: Sep 28, 2017, 06:55 AM IST, DNA

Rohit Shetty was supposed to re-visit Angoor and give it a modern twist

Rohit Shetty was supposed to re-visit Angoor and give it a modern twist. He has already made Golmaal a nationwide franchise and people were expecting some mad fun from Angoor remake as well. But Rohit has other plans. “I have the official rights with me, so obviously I want to make it. But jaldi kya hai. Banayenge aram se. As of now, there’s Golmaal Again and then another film I’m planning with Ranveer (Singh). But Angoor is definitely one film I want to make.”

After Hrs Correspondent
Info

 
Comments
 

Also Read