Rohit Shetty reveals his plans about remaking 'Angoor'

Rohit Shetty was supposed to re-visit Angoor and give it a modern twist. He has already made Golmaal a nationwide franchise and people were expecting some mad fun from Angoor remake as well. But Rohit has other plans. “I have the official rights with me, so obviously I want to make it. But jaldi kya hai. Banayenge aram se. As of now, there’s Golmaal Again and then another film I’m planning with Ranveer (Singh). But Angoor is definitely one film I want to make.”