Rohit Roy bats for Deepika 'Padmavati' Padukone and trolls tell him to go to Pakistan

alt DNA Web Team | Updated: Nov 21, 2017, 05:57 PM IST, DNA webdesk

After Kamal Haasan and Prakash Raj, Kaabil actor Rohit Roy gets trolled for supporting Padmavati

Not just Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his team of Padmavati is fighting the protestors, even film fraternity across the the country has spoken in support of Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh starrer.

After southern stars Kamal Haasan and Prakash Raj got trolled for bating for Padmavati and raising their voice against the protests. Kaabil actor Rohit Roy also ranted his frustration on Twitter. The actor took to Twitter and repeated Aamir Khan's words that India has become INTOLERANT. In a series of tweets, he wrote, "Today, people are offering rewards for the heads of actors/directors for a film that they haven't seen ONE SINGLE frame of! the government is doing nothing to stop this.. abetting even! Forget creative freedom, isn't this 'INTOLERANCE' scary for all Indians? "

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Deepika Padukone being threatened by fringe groups so much so that the makers have deferred the release of the film. This has got him worried about state of affairs in the country. Roy wrote, "A film is being used by some for political leverage.. does calling to behead a gentleman in any way legal, tolerable or democratic!!? How then are the powers that be quiet about it? No arrests, no warnings even! History cannot be distorted, no question about it." He continued to write on Twitter, " But under the garb of respecting n safe guarding your history, is it ok to write your future in blood?? Even using the word behead is barbaric! N what's strange is that in protecting the 'image' of a 'mother' u want to behead a daughter of the country who is merely portraying her!?"

Asserting his love for motherland, Rohit continued to write, "I am a proud Indian who holds our countrys' history AND geography in high esteem.. that I'm an actor is incidental.. I have to say that this polarisation is going to debilitate India and bring it to its knees.. what about this 'mother' of ours?!"

His opinion didn't go down well with the trolls who gave him lessons over patriotism and Hinduism. Not just this some even said him go to Pakistan.

Take a look at Twitter's explosive comments on Rohit Roy's support for 'Padmavati'

