Rohit Roy bats for Deepika 'Padmavati' Padukone and trolls tell him to go to Pakistan

Not just Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his team of Padmavati is fighting the protestors, even film fraternity across the the country has spoken in support of Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh starrer.

After southern stars Kamal Haasan and Prakash Raj got trolled for bating for Padmavati and raising their voice against the protests. Kaabil actor Rohit Roy also ranted his frustration on Twitter. The actor took to Twitter and repeated Aamir Khan's words that India has become INTOLERANT. In a series of tweets, he wrote, "Today, people are offering rewards for the heads of actors/directors for a film that they haven't seen ONE SINGLE frame of! the government is doing nothing to stop this.. abetting even! Forget creative freedom, isn't this 'INTOLERANCE' scary for all Indians? "

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Deepika Padukone being threatened by fringe groups so much so that the makers have deferred the release of the film. This has got him worried about state of affairs in the country. Roy wrote, "A film is being used by some for political leverage.. does calling to behead a gentleman in any way legal, tolerable or democratic!!? How then are the powers that be quiet about it? No arrests, no warnings even! History cannot be distorted, no question about it." He continued to write on Twitter, " But under the garb of respecting n safe guarding your history, is it ok to write your future in blood?? Even using the word behead is barbaric! N what's strange is that in protecting the 'image' of a 'mother' u want to behead a daughter of the country who is merely portraying her!?"

Asserting his love for motherland, Rohit continued to write, "I am a proud Indian who holds our countrys' history AND geography in high esteem.. that I'm an actor is incidental.. I have to say that this polarisation is going to debilitate India and bring it to its knees.. what about this 'mother' of ours?!"

His opinion didn't go down well with the trolls who gave him lessons over patriotism and Hinduism. Not just this some even said him go to Pakistan.

Take a look at Twitter's explosive comments on Rohit Roy's support for 'Padmavati'

Sorry sir We Indians are watching your movies - which insults our Hindu Gods - what is your comment on PK — TIRANGA MERA SHAAN (@RDAKSHINA) November 21, 2017

@rohitroy500 Than go to pakistan and live like PIG got it joker first find out reason why people are protesting next if you have guts make FILM on MUSLIMS than u understand heat joker — Ram Reddy (@7ramreddy7Ram) November 21, 2017

Acting Dekhni Hai To Ja K #Kaabil Dekh Phir Bol Rohit Luke Log Kya Samjegay Acting Kya Hoti Hai — M@nJeet (@starmanjeet002) November 21, 2017

Bounty? Those people aren't seriously talking about it. The point is that some of the bolly people have taken bounty to distort and destroy Hinduism. — Vrshabhdhwaj Abhi (@sportzsoul) November 21, 2017

It's the western invasion of thought and ideas. Most Indians dont respect there ancient traditions and culture. — Vrshabhdhwaj Abhi (@sportzsoul) November 21, 2017

to j n bharat s ky rah raha hai j n yaha k paisa khakr yhi ki burai — prakashsingh (@prakashsingh071) November 21, 2017