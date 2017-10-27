Rohan Joshi to Mallika Dua: Decoding why YouTube sensations are being roped in by TV channels

TV and film stars exploring digital platform is no longer a novelty. The biggest of the TV stars like Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor have already done web series, and more are expected to join the bandwagon. But what grabs attention now is popular names from the digital platform moving on to the small screen! YouTube sensations like Zakir Khan, Mallika Dua, Sahil Khattar, Varun Thakur and Rohan Joshi are being roped in for TV shows — either as judges or hosts. While Sahil, who is famous for his Being Indian videos, is hosting Gaano Ka Rafu Centre, Rohan of AIB fame was a judge on Queens Of Comedy. Girliyapa’s Mallika and Sakht Launda Zakir mentored The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 9 contestants before giving way to Sajid Khan and Shreyas Talpade. And, stand-up comic Varun, who is known for his Struggling Actor Vicky Malhotra videos hosted Queens Of Comedy. Not only that even some of the contestants on the show were roped from the digital platform like Urooj Ashfaq, who has been part of AIB videos like If Apps Were People. Clearly, channels and producers are scouting for popular faces from the Internet to not only lend freshness, but also get their huge social media following to their shows.

FEEDING OFF EACH OTHER

Says Zulfia Waris, Business Head — Female & Family Entertainment Products, Discovery Communications India, “Today, TV and digital are feeding off each other. There was a time when talent of this calibre existed on TV. That was when channels like MTV and Channel V had VJs. But soon they went the traditional GEC way and digital came into play. There was rebirth of original content on the digital platform. For Queens Of Comedy, which was a first-of-its-kind (it had only women comics competing in the show) I needed one of the best comics to judge. Kaneez was extremely popular on the digital platform and it’s interesting how she started comedy. Then there’s Rohan who is part of AIB, which is the biggest in the space and he is popular.” In fact, till digital came into being, these people didn’t have a platform! Agrees Rohan, “If I didn’t have digital videos, nobody would have asked for me. Digital platform grants people a lot of exposure and TV/film executives are always looking for built-in audience, which a lot of digital stars have. If you get Zakir on a show you know his fans will watch or at least give it a try once, the same with Mallika. It’s the exact same logic as getting an Akshay (Kumar) Karan Johar or SRK on the show.”

THE BIG CHANGE

According to Zakir, something happened in the last three years that led to TV needing people from digital platform. “Earlier they used to reject such people, at least, in mainstream TV, but now they are looking for names from the digital world. While TV stars have their own weightage when they come on the Internet, same is the case with us. We are popular on the Internet, but it doesn’t mean we are nothing on TV,” he affirms. In the case of Kaneez, who started from TV — she’s part of Cyrus Broacha The Week That Wasn’t — she feels that there was an explosion of comedy on digital platform and when she went on it with her videos she got much more traction and became a sensation. No wonder, she is now on TV judging a show. Even Sahil, who was doing five-minute vignettes of Gaano Ka Rafu Centre, has now landed himself a full-fledged show, Dance India Dance 6, that he will be hosting. “I was part of Being Indian videos and I am happy that a lot of people consumed it. The digital eyeballs helped me and through that I came on TV. Now, I have the opportunity to host a dance show. I am not a typically great looking guy or a fair boy jiske aate hi chamak aajati hai. I am glad they are taking me for my different avatar. Whether it’s singing, dancing or mimicry I am bang-on. They are looking at me for content — writing and creativity,” he says proudly.

DOES TV HELP DIGITAL STARS?

“The biggest benefit for me is the money, which is good,” laughs Zakir. He adds, “Also, you get a different kind of audience. People who are not aware of the internet, the way they look at us is fresh.” Kaneez feels that ever since Queens Of Comedy started she has seen a significant increase in her following on social media.

“I am getting new voices on my social media accounts, the way they are reacting to my content,” she says. Rohan, however, doesn’t count the TV audience in his demographic at all! “The TV viewer is a significantly older person, not a digital native, so that’s not my audience. If a couple of them get converted to digital audience along the way, well and good, but it’s not how I approach it. I have given up the TV audience for lost,” he says dismissively.

LINES AND BLURRING

With the biggest of film stars like Saif Ali Khan doing a web series, Sacred Games, and Sumeet Vyas, who gained stardom as Mikesh of the web show Permanent Roommates, playing a significant role in Veere Di Wedding as Kareena Kapoor Khan’s love interest, the lines between TV, films and digital are blurring. As Sahil says, “TV, films or digital, people would love to see popular faces. Jo acchese dikhega woh bikega!”