Richa Chadha’s play inspires a short film

Richa Chadha recently went back to theatre after a two-year long hiatus. The actress will be seen in a play called The Life in Telling. The play is directed by Quasar Thakore Padamsee and starred Vinay Pathak as well. Being an exclusive play for the head honchos of an international bank, there were only two shows, one in Mumbai and one in Delhi.

As the play was well received and the audience was delighted by the cast’s performance, the bank has decided to sponsor a short film based on the play. For the first time in India, a play will be adapted into a short film. While feature films have been converted into plays and vice-versa before, telling a story in less than 15 minutes is tricky. Our source says, “The film shall also be named, The Life in Telling and it will have three stories with a common thread. Richa will again be seen playing the female lead in all three stories along with Vinay. As it is a short film, they have the freedom to use a few locations instead of being restricted to the stage. This will also ensure the film is as realistic as possible.”