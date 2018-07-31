Richa Chadha's character to turn bolder and edgier in Inside Edge 2

Richa Chadha is riding high with multiple projects in hand currently. She has been busy shooting for Inside Edge season 2 and a biopic on south adult star Shakeela Khan. She is been shuttling between both the shoot locations to project her part.

Inside Edge 2 is being shot in Mumbai whereas Shakeela Khan shoot is going on in full swing in a remote village near Karnataka. Both her projects required Richa to don very different looks. The makers of the show Inside Edge 2 have given her a very edgy look to play the role of Zarina Malik, who owns a T20 cricket team.

In season 2, Richa takes the centre stage making her character bolder and more powerful than the previous season. Her look in the show is a femme fatale this time which has glimpses and has taken inspiration from Hollywood actress Jessica Alba's character Max Guevera from the popular TV show Dark Angel. The show was hit in the west back then and Jessica's uber cool look was the talk of the town. Following the suite, the makers of the Inside Edge zeroed similar look for Richa that would match her character in the series.

Inside Edge is based on popular 20-20 cricketing tournament that captures the underbelly of the game. It's been produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Media & Entertainment. The cast includes in season 2 is Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Tanuj Virwani, Angad Bedi amongst others. The show is set to premiere on Amazon Prive Video platform in mid-2019.