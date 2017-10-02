REVEALED: This is when Ranveer Singh's first look as Alauddin Khilji from 'Padmavati' will be out!

The first look posters of Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor are out already...

Looks like the makers of Padmavati are in the mood to tease the fans a little more and in order to build up their anticipation, they're revealing the first look posters of its key characters one by one. While the first look posters of Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor have already been unveiled, Ranveer Singh's look in the film has still been kept under wraps.

But for how long? We now know when will the first look of Ranveer as Alauddin Khilji in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film will be unveiled. Hold your breath! Ranveer's look as Khilji will be unveiled on Tuesday morning, i.e., October 3rd. Ranveer himself shared the news on his Twitter account writing, "Sultan Alauddin Khilji arrives tomorrow morning #Khilji"

Sultan Alauddin Khilji arrives tomorrow morning #Khilji — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) October 2, 2017

While Deepika's royal avatar, sporting a unibrow, as Rani Padmini became the talk of the town, Shahid's regal first look as Maharawal Ratan Singh took away our breath. Looks like SLB has saved the best for the last and hence Khilji's poster is the last one to be released.

Watch this space for Khilji's first look poster in Padmavati tomorrow...