Revealed: Salman Khan to be the guest of honour at IFFI closing ceremony in Goa!

The actor will be the Guest of Honour at the IFFI closing ceremony

The 48th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will be an extravaganza. IFFI 2017 will have an impressive line-up of films and the biggest stars from various film industries, all of whom are expected to travel to Goa to lend their support to the Festival.

The Festival will be truly power-packed and the festival authorities have confirmed that Salman Khan will close IFFI on November 28, 2017, as the special Guest of Honour. He will be joined by child artiste Matin Rey Tangu, who made his debut in Kabir Khan’s 2017 film Tubelight along with Salman.

We also hear that something special is being planned with the Bollywood superstar, but the details of the actual activity are currently being finalised and the details will be revealed at a later date.

Salman says, “The Festival has a fantastic line-up this year and I look forward to attending the closing ceremony and meeting some of the best names in cinema from across the world.” IFFI begins today and will be on till November 28, 2017 in the beach state of Goa.