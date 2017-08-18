Revealed: Salman Khan’s screen time in 'Judwaa 2' is just 2 minutes!

Salman Khan’s cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s untitled film will only be seen next year. That’s a whole song. But his cameo in Judwaa 2 will be seen next month when the Varun Dhawan-starrer releases. Not much is known about the cameo except that the superstar shot for it in July.

Double cameo

While there have been reports that Salman plays a godfather to Varun’s character, we can now tell you that’s far from the truth. Says a source, who was present when the scene was filmed, “Salman only appears in the ending scene before the credits roll. It’s how Varun’s double characters Raja and Prem meet the original aka Salman’s Raja and Prem in a hotel room. They share a few dialogues and that’s about it.”

Just two minutes

Adds the source, “It’s barely a two-minute scene, but their encounter is sure to be the biggest highlight of the film.” The movie will hit theatres on September 29.