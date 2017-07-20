Revealed! Salman Khan's next with Remo D'Souza is tentatively titled Dancing Dad

Salman Khan’s next film with Remo D’Souza finally gets a title. The actor plays a dancer and a dad in his next, a dance film. And now we can confirm that it has been titled Dancing Dad. Salman is paired opposite Jacqueline Fernandez in the film. The superstar plays a father to a nine-year-old kid in the film. We hear that this is a tentative title and it might change later. Says a source, “If the team finds a better name, they will use that instead.” The title makes sense because the film revolves around the father-daughter relationship and how Salman’s beti enrols his name for a dance competition and he trains for it, to fulfill her wishes. The film rolls in October, after he wraps up Tiger Zinda Hai.