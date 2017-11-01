Revealed: Kareena Kapoor Khan's thoughtful gift to bestie Sonam Kapoor

Sonam is suffering from bronchitis and has not been keeping well

Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan have become best buddies, while shooting for their film. The actresses, who never had a single disagreement, lashed out at the media for writing false reports of catfights on the sets of their film. And, now, we hear Sonam is unwell and Kareena has sent her a special gift.

“Sonam is suffering from bronchitis and has not been keeping well. Bebo knew about her condition and immediately sent her a humidifier which purifies the air so that Sonam’s breathing problem gets cured soon.” Dost ho toh aisi!