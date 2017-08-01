Revealed: Here's when Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma's next JHMS song 'Phurrr' will release

Jab Harry Met Sejal's next song will be unveiled on this day...

Jab Harry Met Sejal's sixth song 'Phurrr' which has been composed by Grammy winner American DJ Diplo will be unveiled tomorrow in Delhi. The song that has the masses in anticipation due to the first time collaboration of 'Lean On' composer DJ Diplo with a Bollywood star.

Phurrr will be launched at a popular club in the capital city. Shah Rukh Khan took to his social media handle and tweeted,"Sejal! Yeh Phurrr Phurrr kya laga rakha hai? #Phurrr @diplo @ipritamofficial @AnushkaSharma @RedChilliesEnt"

To which Anushka replied,"Herry! Yeh toh buss teaser hai... Kal @diplo aur @ipritamofficial se poochkar, Dilli mein poora bataaungi! #Phurrr @iamsrk @RedChilliesEnt"

The song is a promotional number featuring Shah Rukh Khan, the actor recently shot for the video in sunny vistas of Los Angeles. Jab Harry Met Sejal team has been amusing its audience by its differential treatment to each content piece from the film.

The sixth song, being the newest treat from the makers, DJ Diplo's Phurrr is all set to take the entertainment quotient of the film notches higher. The American rapper, singer, and songwriter has composed the song, Phurrr with Pritam and Rocky Wellstack, for Jab Harry Met Sejal.

The song sung by Mohit Chauhan and Tushar Joshi was filmed on Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan in Portugal. Starring Shah Rukh Khan as Harinder Singh Nehra aka Harry and Anushka Sharma as Sejal Jhaveri, Imtiaz Ali's Jab Harry Met Sejal traces the adventurous escapades of two strangers, Harry and Sejal over 6 countries looking for a lost ring.

Presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, the film is all set to release on August 4, 2017.