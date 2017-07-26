Revealed: Here's when Farhan Akhtar's 'Lucknow Central' trailer will be out!

The trailer of the much-anticipated film Lucknow Central starring Farhan Akhtar will be out tomorrow. The film's first look showcasing Farhan's character as Kishen Mohan Girotra has created a huge buzz amongst the audiences. Now, the makers are all set to unveil the trailer of the film.

Farhan aka Kishen is drawing support from the quarter and his picture holding a slate with the tagline #KishenNirdoshHai has gone viral. Lucknow Central is set against the backdrop of a jail, where Farhan plays the role of a prisoner, aspiring to be a Bhojpuri singer.

The film has an ensemble star cast like Ravi Kishan, who has already shot his cameo, Diana Penty, Deepak Dobriyal, Ronit Roy, Gippy Grewal, Rajesh Sharma, Inaamulhaq, Uday Tikekar, Sukh Kunwar to name a few.

Lucknow Central is already creating buzz for its mammoth jail set and intriguing storyline. Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Emmay Entertainment and Motion Pictures, the film is directed by Ranjit Tiwari and is slated to release on 15 September.