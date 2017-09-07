Revealed: Here's what Radhika Apte's doing on her birthday

Radhika Apte has already started shooting for her upcoming web series on her birthday, which is today. It was a pure coincidence that the date of her shoot matched with her birthday.

The actress has a working birthday every year and this year was no different as the Phobia actress started gearing up for her first ever web show.

Radhika is the only Bollywood actress to have set foot in the digital space and create rage. The actress is currently shooting in Mumbai and will be seen sharing screen space with Saif Ali Khan for the very first time in the web series.

Radhika has nailed it with her acting skills in various short films and is now set to venture into the space of web series. On the work front, Radhika will next be seen is films like Padman, Baazaar and Sriram Raghavan's next with Ayushmann Khurrana.