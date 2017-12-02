REVEALED: Here's the real reason why Shah Rukh Khan refused Madhavan’s Vikram Vedha remake

In the last few years, South remakes have flooded Bollywood and most of them work remarkably well. Come 2018, and there will be a few more in line. There’s Rohit Shetty remaking Temper with Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn producing the Jigarthanda remake and recently, there were reports that Shah Rukh Khan, too, was keen on producing and acting in the remake of Vikram Vedha.

But that isn’t happening anymore. A source tells us, “R Madhavan, who acted in Vikram Vedha, brought the film to Shah Rukh, who initially seemed interested in remaking it. But currently, that plan has been put on the back burner. Shah Rukh isn’t remaking Vikram Vedha anymore.”

The Tamil film revolves around a ruthless cop, who wages war against an unscrupulous gangster, only to find the truth in the end. While Madhavan wanted SRK to essay the character he played in the original (the cop), the superstar had a different thought. Adds our source, “Shah Rukh loved Vijay Sethupathi’s character (Vedha — the gangster). He found Vedha more edgy and interesting. After watching the film, he knew that if he remade it, he would play the grey character of Vedha.”

What brought about the change then? Our little birdie reveals, “There were two things. Although Shah Rukh loved the film, it’s an extremely layered and risky project to be made in Hindi. Plus, since SRK wanted to play the gangster who eventually turns out to be a hero, the space is very similar to his Fan where you end up sympathising with the film’s villain. So, at least for now, Shah Rukh is not remaking it.” We tried reaching out to R Madhavan for comment but he remained unavailable. Shah Rukh, on the other hand, is busy filming Aanand L Rai’s next and has not officially announced his next project.