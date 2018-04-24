Revealed: Here's how Karan Johar actually managed to convince Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit to work together again

Soon after the sudden demise of Sridevi, speculations about who will step in her place in Karan Johar's mega production Shiddat, became the talk of the town. Rumour mills were abuzz that Madhuri Dixit Nene (once considered to be Sridevi's arch rival) would be asked to step in her place in the film which is now titled Kalank. But the big question was, Sanjay Dutt, who was cast along side Sridevi had earlier expressed that he was "uncomfortable" with working with Madhuri Dixit again.

Now, that Kalank has officially been announced with an ensemble cast of Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur, people got curious to know how did Karan Johar actually manage to convince Sanjay Dutt to come on board.

A report on BollywoodHungama suggests that it was all a result of a heart-to-heart conversation that KJo had with Dutt. That Madhuri and Dutt parted on not-so-good terms back in 1983 when Sanjay Dutt was sent to prison on grounds of alleged terrorism, is not hidden from anyone.

So, when Madhuri expressed that she doesn't have problems working with anyone in the film, Karan decided to sit with Sanjay and have a word with him. The report quoted a source as saying, "Karan reminded Dutt that whatever had happened between Dixit and Dutt was in the past, that they are now happily married and with children. Let the past bury itself.”

Looks like Sanjay heard out KJO and finally gave in. Kalank is said to portray them in a mature relationship. The source was further quoted as saying, "“Their track is being done with utmost discretion. No one will be allowed to feel uncomfortable."

Well, we're glad that finally we'll get to witness the magic of Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit together on silver screens after so many years. Else, KJo either had to let go of Sanjay Dutt from the project, or get somebody else to play the part in place of Madhuri.