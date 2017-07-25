Revealed: Have Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor shot together for the Dutt biopic?

Anushka had posted a picture with Sonam on her social media account, while the duo was in New York...

While most of the B-Town celebs were attending the IIFA awards 2017 which was held at the iconic MetLife Stadium in New York, Anushka Sharma gave it a miss, despite being the New York City. The actress was instead spotted touring the city and shooting for her special appearance in the Dutt biopic that stars Ranbir Kapoor as the protagonist.

Anushka had even shared a picture on her Instagram account when she was getting her make-up done before a shot. She captioned the picture writing, "Makeup drill !! Last 2 days of shoot left for Dutt Biopic in NewYork then back to Mumbai for #JabHarryMetSejal".

Just a day after that, Sonam Kapoor shared a selfie with Anushka on her Instagram account writing, "If you are always trying to be normal, you’ll never know how amazing you can be. – Maya Angelou #tobeingamazing @anushkasharma" which was then re-posted by Anushka.

This led to a lot of speculations and several reports emerged suggesting that both the actresses have shot together for the Sanjay Dutt biopic. However, turns out that the rumours were not actually true.

In an Exclusive conversation with dna on Tuesday, Anushka Sharma revealed that though she did shoot her portions for the Dutt biopic with Vicky Kaushal in NY, she hasn't shot with Sonam for the same yet. She cleared the air saying, "I wasn't shooting with Sonam Kapoor for the Dutt biopic. The picture that I posted was during the shoot for a magazine cover. Sonam was also there for the magazine shoot. I was shooting with Vicky Kaushal for the Dutt biopic, but not with Sonam."

For those who're uninitiated, Sonam Kapoor is reported to be playing the role of an actress in the Dutt biopic while Anushka will be seen essaying the character of a journalist. Talking about her character, Anushka had earlier told dna after hrs, "I play a fictional character in the biopic. I play someone who actually didn’t even exist in Dutt’s life. That’s all I can say right now.”

As of now, Anushka is busy in the promotions of her next release titled Jab Harry Met Sejal, in which she stars alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The film is directed by Imtiaz Ali and is slated to hit the theatres on August 4.