Revealed: Farhan Akhtar's 'Lucknow Central' to have a recreated version of this 'Monsoon Wedding' song!

The makers of Lucknow Central are all set to recreate the popular shaadi song, Kawa Kawa from Monsoon Wedding (2001) for their film. Lucknow Central starring Farhan Akhtar in the lead role will have its first song titled Kawa Kawa. The song will be an out-and-out peppy number which will be composed by Arjuna Harjaie with lyrics by Kumaar and vocals by Divya Kumar.

Nikkhil Advani producer of Lucknow central shares, “We wanted an anthem song for the film. Farhan, Ajit Andhare (COO, Viacom 18) and I were debating whether we should go with an original number or pick up an existing chartbuster. We zeroed in on Kawa Kawa as it is popular even today. It is played at all Sangeet and dance parties.” He further shares, “Farhan was against the idea. He didn’t want it as Divya has sung another song in the film and we wanted to maintain uniformity with regard to the voice.”

Lucknow Central is set against the backdrop of a jail, where Farhan plays the role of a prisoner, aspiring to be a Bhojpuri singer. Ravi Kishan has already shot his cameo and they shared a good working relationship with each other.

The film has ensemble star cast including Farhan Akhtar, Diana Penty, Deepak Dobriyal, Ronit Roy, Gippy Grewal, Rajesh Sharma, Inaamulhaq, Uday Tikekar, Sukh Kunwar to name a few.

Lucknow Central is already creating buzz for its mammoth jail set and intriguing storyline. Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Emmay Entertainment and Motion Pictures, the film is directed by Ranjit Tiwari and is slated to release on September 15, 2017.