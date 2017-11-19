Revealed: Ed Sheeran’s girlfriend Cherry Seaborn is in India too!

Ed Sheeran’s much-awaited Divide Tour has finally kicked off. Even though his widely-covered injury led to select show cancellations, his love for India is pretty apparent considering he kept his date with the country. We have learnt from reliable sources that Sheeran has been accompanied by girlfriend Cherry Seaborn on the tour and is keeping the visit under wraps.

While Ed has been tight-lipped about his love affair, it’s believed that the loved-up couple has been in a relationship since 2015. At first, they kept their dating life under wraps. But the couple were pictured kissing in July when his close friend Taylor Swift threw them a party to celebrate their one-year anniversary. The pair has also been spotted at a number of events. Ed even went barefoot after the BRIT Awards (2017) having lent Cherry his trainers when the heel on her shoes broke dancing at the after-party. It’s been said that things are getting serious between the pair as Ed has hinted he would like to tie the knot with her in the future. He has also confessed that he’d “love” to start a family with his girlfriend, who he is living-in with. Maybe planning a destination wedding in India is on the cards?